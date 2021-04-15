NCIS renewed for season 19; is Mark Harmon returning as Gibbs?







For everyone out there who has been worried about the long-term future of NCIS, we have some good news to share today! With that being said, there are still question marks.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the long-running crime procedural is officially coming back for a season 19. Not only that, but star Mark Harmon has also inked a deal to return. Given what’s been going on with Gibbs this season, that has to be a cause for relief among some fans out there.

For some more NCIS video discussion right now, check out our most-recent review below! Once you do just that, be sure to subscribe to Matt & Jess on YouTube — we have new updates after every installment.

With all of this good news spelled out, there are still other questions. Take, for example, whether or not Mark will be back full-time. There were reports out there from THR earlier this year that he may shift over to more of a part-time role, but that has never been confirmed by the actor or CBS. The renewal today also does not specify an episode count; the health crisis led to a shorter season 17 and 18, and there’s no telling if season 19 will go back to do 24-episode arcs again.

Meanwhile, it remains to be seen if season 19 ends up being the final one at the network. Personally, our hope is that the series gets to a season 20 so it can move into the top echelon of the longest-running dramas of all time; the only series it will really be behind at that point is Law & Order: SVU, which is not slowing down anytime soon. Like we said, though, that’s just a personal opinion.

There are more episodes of NCIS season 18 to go, with the finale currently set for Tuesday, May 25. Hopefully, season 19 will premiere at some point in September and we can get back to a normal schedule once more.

Related – See some more details now on Tuesday’s new episode

What do you think about NCIS being renewed for a season 19?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! After you do that, stick around to ensure that you don’t miss any other updates. (Photo: CBS.)

This article was written by Jess Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







