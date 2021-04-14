NCIS season 18 episode 12 promo: Is Nick Torres’ dad a killer?







NCIS season 18 episode 12 is coming onto CBS next week! The title for this one is “Sangre,” and early signs point to it being one for the books. It’s absolutely going to qualify for that when you think about Wilmer Valderrama’s character of Nick Torres.

Over the course of this episode, Nick is going to find himself in a very surprising situation. How strange is it? Let’s just put it this way: He gets tied to a crime! Or, to be specific, someone with a familial DNA match to him is tied to a crime. When Kasie tells him that in the promo below, the guy is floored. There is almost no other way around that.

Based on the information that CBS has already released entering this episode, we know that this man in question is Torres’ dad. (You can see him pictured above) He skipped town when Wilmer Valderrama’s character was a kid, so the two never had that much of a chance to get to know each other. This leads inevitably to questions about whether or not Nick’s dad can be trusted — we’d like to think that this is one of those episodes where the character is falsely accused, but it’s hard to say for sure when we don’t really know the guy!

In the end, we know that we’re getting closer and closer to the end of the season, and that means one thing above all others: Drama. Pam Dawber will be back in this installment. As for what she’s up to, that remains to be seen…

