NCIS season 18 episode 12 spoilers: Meet Nick Torres’ father!







For everyone excited for NCIS season 18 episode 12, know this: You’re going to learn a lot more about Nick Torres’ history!

Today, CBS confirmed some of the first details from the upcoming episode “Sangre,” including the news that Steven Bauer is going to be coming in as Miguel Torres, father to Wilmer Valderrama’s character. He’s someone who gets connected to a case, and given that there’s a lot of hurt buried deep here, this should be a pretty emotional episode to watch.

For a few more details on what’s ahead, check out the full NCIS season 18 episode 12 synopsis:

“Sangre” – Evidence from the stabbing of a Marine Sergeant leads Torres to meet his father, Miguel (Steven Bauer), who left when he was a child, on NCIS, Tuesday, April 20 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network. Pam Dawber returns as investigative reporter Marcie Warren.

One of the things we’re interested in learning about Torres in this episode is how everything went down with him as a kid. We’ve seen his sister before, but that was ages ago and he’s not someone who really ever opens up about his past. Hopefully, this serves as an opportunity for him to lean more on Bishop — she obviously cares for him, even if NCIS is being super-cagey about their relationship and what it actually is.

Meanwhile, Pam Dawber is back again! Given that the article is already out there with Gibbs’ name attached, we are absolutely curious to learn about what the future holds with Marcie. Could she end up being a problem for the rest of NCIS?

