NCIS season 18 episode 11: Is Mark Harmon’s Gibbs leaving for good?







Tonight on NCIS season 18 episode 11, we came into it wondering one simple question: Is Gibbs gone from the team for good?

We hoped that there was a way to make this happen but over the first half of the episode, more or less, there wasn’t a lot of good news. As a matter of fact, we didn’t even see that much of Mark Harmon at first! His only notable scene was with Marcie Warren (Pam Dawber), an investigative journalist looking into the events preceding his suspension. He didn’t want to talk to her, not that this was a surprise.

What was it going to take for Gibbs to return? It may just be him needing to wait things out. The Secretary of Defense has already heard about the case, and he’s working in order to ensure that it doesn’t blow up and cause a larger issue. Gibbs was actually fine with him being thrown under the bus publicly, as he knew what he did and was okay facing consequences for it. Because of Gibbs’ refusal to go along with anything, we started to think that he could be waiting for good.

