NCIS season 18 episode 12: What’s next for Pam Dawber, Mark Harmon?







After the events of last night's NCIS, we can't help but be curious over what lies ahead for Mark Harmon and Pam Dawber.

Think about it this way: Technically, the story of Marcie the journalist was pretty well wrapped up. Gibbs cooperated, she published the article, and it seems like he got what he wanted: Accountability. He doesn’t want his actions swept under the rug!

Yet, where things get interesting is that technically, Dawber still has three more episodes in her arc. Marcie is still going to be up to something, but what is it?

One of the more interesting possibilities is that somehow, she helps Gibbs reconcile all of the parts of himself so he can rejoin NCIS. He may find a sense of admiration in her honesty, and decide to be as open and public about his past as possible. She could be someone, oddly, he could confide in following Sloane’s exit. We don’t view her as a love interest, but she could become a friend. It’d be a surprise given that Gibbs isn’t one to speak to reporters.

On the flip side, Marcie could end up being a much larger problem for NCIS. He may have wanted to clear his conscience, but this could lead to McGee, Torres, and Bishop facing more public trouble. She could end up being more of an adversary, or at least someone keeping the agents in line. That article she posted has to turn into something more — it remains to be seen what that something is, but it’s something that could unravel more and more, whether it be in episode 12 or at some other point down the road.

Or, here’s another question: What if someone tries to silence Marcie and Gibbs does what he can to help or protect her?

