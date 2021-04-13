NCIS season 18 episode 12 photo: Is Gibbs helping out Torres?







The more that we see about NCIS season 18 episode 12, the more we think Gibbs is itching to be involved with the team. He may be suspended, but that is not stopping him from spending time with some of the agents!

Yesterday, we posted a first look at the upcoming episode featuring Mark Harmon alongside Sean Murray as McGee. Now, we’ve got another one that puts Gibbs sitting down with none other than Nick Torres. What’s going on here?

For some more discussion on this past NCIS episode, be sure to watch our video below! After you do check that out, we suggest that you subscribe to Matt & Jess on YouTube! After all, we’ve got more updates coming that you don’t want to miss.

Ultimately, this photo doesn’t reveal too many finer details about this episode, but it does serve as a reminder that Gibbs and his new are bonding quite nicely. We imagine that Torres is there to either talk about a case or get some advice — this is a story that will eventually loop in Nick’s father, and what makes that more interesting is the fact that Gibbs could be a father figure-of-sorts. We know plenty of NCIS agents have looked at him that way over the years!

Here’s one thing we can probably rule out: Torres talking to Gibbs about his relationship with Bishop. We’ve speculated for a while that the two may be secretly together away from the team, but the writers haven’t done much to confirm that. We know how Gibbs feels about workplace relationships, even if his feelings could be a little different now after the time he spent with Sloane.

Related – Be sure to get some further insight when it comes to NCIS, including more details about Torres’ father!

What do you want to see from Gibbs and Torres on NCIS season 18 episode 12?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! After you do check that out, remember to keep coming back — there are some other updates ahead that you don’t want to miss. (Photo: CBS.)

This article was written by Jess Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







