NCIS season 18 episode 12 spoilers: McGee and Gibbs reunite! (photo)







You are going to be waiting for a little more than a week to see NCIS season 18 episode 12 on CBS, but we do have more news on what’s ahead now.

Take, for example, an opportunity to have Gibbs and McGee sharing some time onscreen!

For some more news on NCIS in video form, check out our take on this past episode below! We post these discussions after every new episode, and the best way to stay up-to-date is by subscribing to Matt & Jess on YouTube.

The photo above is one of the first images for the next new episode “Sangre,” and it features Mark Harmon and Sean Murray’s characters having what seems to be an important discussion — all in the midst of Gibbs working on a boat. (What else would he be working on in his basement?) Gibbs isn’t exactly wearing work attire, so it’s far to say that he is still not on the job. After he spoke to reporter Marcie Warren, we’re not altogether sure when he will actually be back at work again. That presents some interesting creative challenges for the show, as they have to figure out how to incorporate the show’s most iconic character when he is not actually the boss of the team.

Maybe this heart-to-heart involves McGee being more of a leader? For however long Gibbs is away, we imagine that Tim is going to have to step up. He is the most senior agent on staff and while he’s never going to have a similar personality to Gibbs, he is more than capable of getting the job done. With the help of Bishop and Torres, we got a small sense of that already on this past episode of the series.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on NCIS, including casting intel on Torres’ father

What do you want to see when it comes to McGee and Gibbs on NCIS season 18 episode 12?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! After you do just that, be sure to stick around to ensure you don’t miss any other updates. (Photo: CBS.)

This article was written by Jess Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







