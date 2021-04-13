Big Brother Canada 9 airs tribute to Nikki Grahame following her death







Tonight on Big Brother Canada 9, the series opted one of the greats from season 4, and a reality TV sensation who is no longer with us.

On Friday, April 9, the tragic news first broke that Nikki Grahame passed away following a battle with anorexia. She was 38 years old. She first found fame over on Big Brother UK, and appeared on the Canadian version of the show alongside Tim Dormer from Big Brother Australia. The two offered up fantastic entertainment throughout the season, and Nikki ended up finishing in sixth place. She was a part of the jury, ensuring that she had a role to play in the entirety of the season.

At the start of tonight’s new episode, Big Brother Canada host Arisa Cox opened the show by paying tribute to her as a Big Brother legend, and also someone who brought so much joy and inspiration to many. She was unapologetically herself, something that we could all work to be a little bit more.

This was a lovely tribute from Arisa and production to a valuable member of the show family — it demonstrates further how much they cared for her beyond just being a contestant. This is a tribute that will allow viewers out there to learn more about her, or maybe go back and discover season 4 in the event that they weren’t watching back then.

Above all else, we hope that this tribute encourages others to seek out help in the event that you need it –or, if you know someone who does, be an ally. Encourage them to reach out and find the proper resources.

One more thing we want to share with you here is a wonderful tribute below from Dormer, who cared deeply about Nikki both inside the show and out. His words are beautiful, and we are sure he cherished his time and memories with Grahame deeply.

Our thoughts continue to go out to Nikki Grahame’s friends and family during this difficult time. She will be sorely missed. (Photo: Global.)

