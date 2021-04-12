Big Brother Canada 9 live feed spoilers: Veto Ceremony preview







The Veto Ceremony is happening today within the Big Brother Canada 9 house, and we already know what’s set to happen. Of course, the same goes for all of the people in the game.

For the past two days, there have been discussions about Kiefer going up as the replacement nominee. Tera and Tina were Jedson’s original nominees and after Tera won the Veto, that opened the door. Breydon was a viable possibility, but it feels more like Jedson is eager to make a big move. With that, he looks at Kiefer and things that this is a great move to put on his resume. It’s true that he is an obvious competition threat, and could have a good case to win in the event that he makes it to the end of the season.

So while the Ceremony hasn’t happened yet in the house, Kiefer was clued-in on the fact that he will be nominated earlier today. There are excuses that Jedson can offer, including that Kiefer knew Victoria was the invisible HoH, but those don’t really matter. That’s all empty lies in the first place. Kiefer is someone who they are taking out now to improve their chances of winning later.

Amidst all of the tears in the house today (Kiefer is taking it okay, all things considered), we just wonder if this is the right move for Jed to make. Kiefer proved that he was loyal to the Sunsetters during the Double Eviction. He would have likely gone a few more weeks with some of these people, and been a shield for Jedson/Tychon to try and hide behind. With him gone, these two are so obviously the biggest threats in the game. They are also cutting down the numbers where Tina/Tera/Breydon are clearly set to be one side against Jedson/Beth/Tychon. This is without considering the idea of a jury buyback.

