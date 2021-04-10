Nikki Grahame, Big Brother Canada and UK star, dies at 38







Some truly heartbreaking news has come out from the Big Brother community today. Nikki Grahame, a star on both the UK and Canadian version of the franchise, has passed away following a long battle with anorexia. She was 38 years old.

Grahame’s death was first confirmed in a GoFundMe fundraiser, one that had been arranged to help get her treatment and resources amidst her battle. The plans are now to use the donations in order to help others out there in need. This is a battle not discussed enough, and we can only hope that others out there who are suffering get the valuable support they need.

From the moment she first surfaced on Big Brother UK, Nikki was a star. Her off-the-wall personality was infectious and at times hilarious, and her “who is she?” rant may be one of the most memorable moments of the entire franchise. We first became familiar with her back when she was a part of Big Brother Canada 4 in a twist that brought both her and Australian star Tim Dormer to the screen. We found her to be engaging and truly fun in our interviews with her; she was unabashedly herself, and provided many a fantastic moment to anyone who watched her on the show and the live feeds. She made it far into the show, and helped to make the international twist one of the most interesting parts of the game that season.

As much as we loved watching Nikki over the years, we must also remind ourselves that there is a person beneath the reality-star personality, someone who went through many of the same struggles as all of us in silence. She brought so much to all of us as entertainment; now, we must remember to give to those who knew her personally. She will be missed dearly, and our thoughts go out to all of her family and friends.

In a post on Twitter, Big Brother Canada host Arisa Cox had the following to say about Grahame’s passing.

HEARTBROKEN to hear this devastating news that the incredible force of nature that is Nikki Grahame has passed away. We messaged some love to each other just a few weeks ago and I cannot believe this is happening. We love you Nikki 💔💔💔 pic.twitter.com/GGY286uBz4 — Arisa Cox (@arisacox) April 10, 2021

We are sure many other tributes are going to go out to Nikki over the days ahead. (Photo: Global.)

