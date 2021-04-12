American Idol 19: Where is Luke Bryan? Paula Abdul steps in







Are you wondering where Luke Bryan is for the first American Idol live show of the season tonight? We’ve got more news on that, plus who is appearing in the country star’s place.

Earlier today, it was revealed that the country superstar would not be present tonight, as he tested positive for the virus. Luke noted that he is “doing well,” and the show itself followed that up with a big reveal: Paula Abdul is coming back! One of the show’s original judges is going to be coming on board tonight alongside Lionel Richie and Katy Perry. We’ll miss Luke for sure, but it’s nice to have a legend in the building.

For some more American Idol video coverage, be sure to watch what we’ve got for you below! Once you check that out, be sure to subscribe to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more — we’ll have additional updates before too long.

Paula was a fixture for the first several seasons of American Idol before stepping away after season 8. She has since appeared on a number of other reality shows — she reunited with Simon Cowell briefly on The X Factor before eventually having her own dance competition show on CBS. Most recently, she served as a part of the panel on Fox’s The Masked Dancer. Her banter with Simon and Randy Jackson is one of the reasons why American Idol became such a runaway hit.

Here’s to hoping for some fun moments between the judges tonight — and also that we get some fantastic moments with the contestants, as well. These are the people who should be the focus more so than anything or anyone else.

Related – Did you hear about the big twist for next week’s new episode already?

We of course are sending Luke Bryan our best as he recovers, but what do you think about Paula Abdul stepping in as a guest judge? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments and after you do that, stick around for some other updates. (Photo: ABC.)

This article was written by Jess Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Luke will be missed at our 1st #AmericanIdol LIVE show tonight, but is resting in quarantine at home & we wish him a speedy recovery. We’re so excited to announce @PaulaAbdul will be stepping in as a guest judge with Lionel Richie & Katy Perry as we get closer to 👑 a new winner! https://t.co/HNUQ92Nf6l — American Idol (@AmericanIdol) April 12, 2021

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







