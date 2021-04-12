American Idol season 19 spoilers: Is Arthur Gunn returning?







How about this for an American Idol season 19 twist that we didn’t see coming? With the performance show portion of the competition beginning soon, it looks like a familiar face from season 18 will be joining the show.

According to Billboard, on the upcoming April 19 edition of the show ten contestants from season 18 will perform in order to have a chance to join the top ten this season. Only one of them will have the opportunity, and that includes the reigning runner-up Arthur Gunn.

So why is the show doing this? It has a lot to do with giving an artist a chance to have a proper studio-show run after the health crisis rendered that impossible last year. Here is some of what executive producer Trish Kinane had to say about that to Billboard:

“When it became apparent that things were going to be a bit better this year and that we were going to be able to return to the Television City studio with the big lights, we thought about last year’s contestants … They did so well with the remote production, with their moms and dads helping them and their brothers and sisters holding iPhones and ring lights, but they never had the proper Idol experience. Some people really come alive on that big stage. We thought they deserved to have that experience.”

Here are the ten singers who are going to have a chance at returning, plus their apparent song choices.

Faith Becnel: “Cry Baby” (Janis Joplin)

Franklin Boone: “Meant to Live” (Switchfoot)

DeWayne Crocker Jr.: “Voice of God” (Dante Bowe feat. Steffany Gretzinger & Chandler Moore)

Cyniah Elise: “Edge of Midnight (Midnight Sky Remix)” (Miley Cyrus feat. Stevie Nicks)

Arthur Gunn: “Iris” (Goo Goo Dolls)

Aliana Jester: “I’ll Never Love Again” (Lady Gaga)

Louis Knight: “Maybe That” (Louis Knight)

Nick Merico: “City Lights” (Nick Merico)

Makayla Phillips: “Anyone” (Demi Lovato)

Olivia Ximines: “Say Yes” (Michelle Williams feat. Beyoncé & Kelly Rowland)

Is this going to be a polarizing twist? Certainly, since these people all have followings and someone like Arthur could easily win this competition. We’re already predicting that he’ll advance to the top ten this season, and we’ll see where things go from there.

What do you think about this new American Idol season 19 twist?

