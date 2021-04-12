Is Andrea Brooks leaving When Calls the Heart, character of Faith?







Is Andrea Brooks leaving When Calls the Heart, as well as her character of Faith? Tonight’s episode will raise that question.

As we’ve discussed over the course of the past few weeks, it has looked as though Paul Greene’s character of Carson could leave Hope Valley. Why is that? He has a prestigious opportunity in Baltimore that could advance his career by some great strides. The large question here is whether or not he will actually choose to do so. One of the things that has been holding him back as of late is his relationship with Faith — he cares about her and because of that, had no real interest in leaving her.

In the end, this does leave Faith with a big question — will she join him? That’s something that she is clearly contemplating, as she understands the importance of this job. Also, we imagine that she doesn’t want to be away from Carson, either. After what she went through in the episode, though, she realized further that Hope Valley needed her. She didn’t want to leave, and as a matter of fact, she didn’t want to even think about the infirmary being a relic of the past. Once she took that stance, it was hard to imagine that Faith (or Brooks) would be departing anytime soon.

If Faith wasn’t going, did that mean the same for Carson? That seemed to be what mattered the most for him if he made a change.

Do you think that Andrea Brooks could be leaving When Calls the Heart and her role of Faith?

