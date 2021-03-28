Is Paul Greene leaving When Calls the Heart, Carson role? The decision







Is Paul Greene leaving When Calls the Heart? If you were entering tonight’s episode wondering about that question, we can’t blame you. Think about how Carson’s story last week ended!

If you need a quick refresher, here it is — Carson received a prestigious job offer for a fellowship in Baltimore, and it is one that could pay great dividends when it comes to his career. With that being said, the drawback is being away from Hope Valley, and potentially being away from Faith. She’s already been gone from the town fairly recently, and we’re not sure she would want to depart again — even if she wants the very best for Carson. There is a lot for him to consider here both personally and professionally. We’re even at a crossroads as a viewer; while we want Carson to be successful, we’re not so cool with the idea of him being off-screen for some extremely long period of time.

Going into this episode, the one bit of good news we’ve got is that there is zero evidence that Greene is leaving the show. Hopefully, the events of what we see tonight reflect that, provided that we even get an official decision at all during it.

Be sure to come back throughout the episode for some more updates — once Carson has figured out what he wants for the future, we’ll break some of it down.

Update: During the episode, Carson made it clear that he was turning down the offer to go to Baltimore. Why? He wanted to be with Faith. She was worried that if he stayed, he would end up resenting her … but he assured her that this was not going to be the case. She still wants him to accept, though, so time will tell. There was no other update tonight…

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to When Calls the Heart

What do you want to see when it comes to the future of Carson on When Calls the Heart?

Be sure to share some of your thoughts right now in the comments! Once you do that, remember to keep coming back to get some further insight on the series. (Photo: Hallmark Channel.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







