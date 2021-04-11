When Calls the Heart season 8 episode 9: Aftermath of Nathan’s secret







Next week on When Calls the Heart season 8 episode 9, things are going to get pretty darn emotional — not that this should be a shock.

For many weeks now, we’ve heard stories suggesting that Nathan had a secret related to Jack — one that eventually would come home to roost. Now, it has, and Elizabeth has to deal with the aftermath of it. We still think it’s too early to know what this means for her future; instead, it may be throwing her deep into her past. Some of the pain and grief that she felt could easily rise back to the forefront.

Of course, right in the middle of all of this, Hope Valley has to find a way to host a wedding. Could the timing here be even more unfortunate? We have a feeling that this whole event will cause problems throughout the community.

To get a few more details now on what lies ahead, we suggest that you check out the full When Calls the Heart season 8 episode 9 synopsis below:

STUDIO CITY, CA – February 24, 2021 – On “When Calls the Heart” Elizabeth (Erin Krakow, “Army Wives”) is distraught over the reveal of Nathan’s (Kevin McGarry, “Schitt’s Creek”) secret as everyone in town helps a couple prepare for their nuptials in “Pre-Wedding Jitters,” premiering Sunday, April 18 (9 p.m. ET/PT), on Hallmark Channel. The bachelor and bachelorette parties stir up mixed emotions from the guests while a mysterious businessman arrives in Hope Valley.

By the time we get to the end of this episode, our hope is that things are a little more stable for Elizabeth — we certainly wish that given there are only four episodes left! There’s only so much time to progress this story, and we still don’t know for sure that there is going to be a season 9. (We are hopeful, but never like to take anything for granted.)

