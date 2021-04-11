NCIS season 18: Is Pam Dawber arc tied to potential Mark Harmon exit?







If you follow NCIS with regularity, then you are likely familiar with some of the Mark Harmon rumors that are out there. Do we hear talk that the series star could be leaving every year? Sure, but most of it is unfounded.

This time around, however, there’s a little more smoke behind the idea, whether it be claims that he could take on a part-time role next season (which technically has not been ordered yet) or a story arc that, at present, leaves him suspended from the team. We even understand that there are some out there who feel like Pam Dawber’s arrival as Marcie Warren is evidence that the end is near for Harmon on the show. The actor’s wife has been asked many times over the years to appear on the show, so why now? What makes things different?

Have you watched our most-recent NCIS review yet? If not, we suggest that you take a look at it below! Once you do that, remember to also subscribe to Matt & Jess on YouTube! We have more updates coming after every new episode.

Well, here’s a little more clarity on a lot of that. Speaking in a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly, Dawber makes it clear that this role existed prior to her taking it — this dispels the notion that the character was created solely to bring about Mark’s exit. She also makes it clear that her arc and her husband’s future are two entirely different things:

That has nothing to do with anything. This is just a good storyline. I’m not going to go tip the hat on anything, but they don’t think like that over there. A good story line is a good story line, and honest to God, we don’t even know how it’s going to end.

So, for now, don’t draw too many conclusions based on Pam’s appearance alone. Is it possible that we are near the end of the road for Mark Harmon on NCIS? Sure, but we still wouldn’t say that it’s a sure thing. We wouldn’t be shocked if he signs another contract to return as a full-time series regular.

Related – Be sure to get more news on the next NCIS episode now

Do you think Mark Harmon could be leaving NCIS at the end of this season?

Be sure to let us know right now in the attached comments! Once you do that, stick around to ensure you don’t miss any other updates. (Photo: CBS.)

This article was written by Jess Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







