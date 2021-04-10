Big Brother Canada 9 live feed spoilers: Nominations, Veto players







We’re at a pivotal point in the Big Brother Canada 9 game at the moment — there are only seven people left in the game, and with the amount of time remaining, we do wonder if there is some sort of returning-houseguest twist or something coming.

Regardless of whatever is happening in the future, we can at least give you a run-down of the present. Jedson is the new Head of Household, and earlier today he chose to nominate Tina and Tera for eviction. At first, it seemed like Tera was going to be the target, but things have shifted more and more in the direction of Breydon. He’s a better competitor, but it is hilarious seeing Beth act like targeting him potentially is her idea when really it’s not.

Have you watched our recent Big Brother Canada interview with Austin? If not, then be sure to watch that below! Once you do that, subscribe to Matt & Jess on YouTube! We’ll have more interviews the rest of the season…

The Veto player draw, unfortunately, could not have gone worse for Breydon. Tychon, Tina, Tera, Kiefer, and Beth are playing — basically, every eligible person other than Breydon. If they want to get Brey out of the game, it’s almost guaranteed that they can. This could be a pretty predictable week with that in mind, unless some sort of major twist suddenly enters the picture.

While Tina and Tera are a duo, the biggest thing going for them is how ineffective they are. While Breydon is hardly a competition beast so far, he’s shown more capability than either one of them and also has a solid social game. If he and Tera are the next two to go, then that means that the remaining five will all be Sunsetters — ironic, given that this alliance was rarely ever that unified.

Related News – Remembering former contestant Nikki Grahame following news of her death

What do you want to see happen with the Big Brother Canada 9 Power of Veto today?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, stick around — there are further updates ahead that you don’t want to miss. (Photo: Global.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







