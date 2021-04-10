Grey’s Anatomy season 17 episode 12 promo: Why is Bailey shocked?







As we prepare for Grey’s Anatomy season 17 episode 12 airing on ABC next week, there’s a lot that has to be on our mind. How can it not based on not only what just happened, but everything that the promo gives away?

First and foremost, we must talk about the protests present in this preview. This is a reminder that Grey’s Anatomy is not shying away from topical subject matter. The episode will revolve in part around city-wide protests for racial equality, events that have transpired in the real world for much of the past year. What happens when the protestors are attacked? Will the staff be able to handle the influx of patients?

For some other news on Grey’s Anatomy in video form, watch our take on episode 11 at the bottom of this article! Once you check that out, remember to subscribe to Matt & Jess on YouTube for other news and reviews following each episode.

What we are the most excited to see through this episode is the storyline for Jackson, who arguably hasn’t had much to do in years other than being a love interest. We do think he’s in a position to help as someone who has a great deal of wealth and resources at his side. We also think he wants to make the world better — the challenge is just finding the best way to do so. As you would imagine, it all starts in a very simple place: Trying to treat patients on the ground. From there, he can better configure where he wants to go from here.

Also in this episode, it seems like Levi will do his best in order to help a still-recovering Meredith, while something happens that leaves Bailey shocked — something you don’t see all that often. It could be tied to the protests, or maybe it’s something else entirely that will send a dagger through all of our hearts.

Related – Get more news when it comes to this Grey’s Anatomy episode right now

What do you most want to see when it comes to Grey’s Anatomy season 17 episode 12?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! After you do check that out, remember to also stick around to get some additional updates. (Photo: ABC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







