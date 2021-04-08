Grey’s Anatomy season 17 episode 12 spoilers: Maggie, Levi’s challenges







Next week, Grey’s Anatomy season 17 episode 12 will bring you a story entitled “Sign O’ the Times” — and it is one marked by all sorts of drama. The global health crisis is still a major part of the story, but there are also individual conflicts that will rise to the surface. There are also protests in the city that could likely be inspired by events from earlier this summer.

Of course, this is without even mentioning anything going on with Meredith Grey. We know that this show is very-much used to balancing a number of different things all at one time, so they should be able to pull most of this off.

For some more specifics, check out the Grey’s Anatomy season 17 episode 12 synopsis below:

“Sign O’ the Times” – Maggie is preoccupied with Winston while trying to treat a patient wounded in the Seattle protests. Meanwhile, Levi is tested by an emergency, and the doctors struggle to treat a patient who doesn’t believe in [the virus] on “Grey’s Anatomy,” THURSDAY, APRIL 15 (9:00-10:01 p.m. EDT), on ABC. Episodes can also be viewed the next day on demand and on Hulu.

Will this episode be one that really pushes the overall story forward? To some extent maybe, but there is no need for Grey’s Anatomy to rush things along. There are still multiple episodes remaining, and we’re going to continue to buy into the idea that another season is coming. We know that it hasn’t been confirmed, but we remain hopeful. After all, if the show does end, wouldn’t it be nice to know a little bit earlier on in advance?

