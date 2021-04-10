NCIS season 18: How many more hiatuses are left?







We know that there’s a new episode of NCIS season 18 coming on April 20 — with that, we know another break is coming on Tuesday. For the sake of this article, though, we thought that we’d pose the following question: Is this going to be the last break in the action this season?

Let’s go ahead and break down some of what we know: “Sangre” (airing on April 20) is going to be the 12th episode of the season. There are sixteen episodes coming this season, and we’ve heard already that the finale is poised to air on Tuesday, May 25.

So what does this mean to us? Ultimately, there’s going to have to be at least one more hiatus beyond what’s coming on Tuesday. According to the Futon Critic, that break is going to be on Tuesday, May 4. (They also claim that the title for the April 27 episode will be titled “Misconduct.”) This means that the final three episodes are going to air on May 11, May 18, and of course the finale on the 25th.

As for what will be happening in that finale, that remains very much to be seen. The show is in the midst of a pretty substantial story arc right now involving Mark Harmon’s Gibbs. We know that he is suspended from the team, but will this suspension last forever? Does he want to go back? There’s also another question around what’s going to happen with Pam Dawber’s character of Marcie Warren. Given that she already wrote her article about Gibbs, there are questions aplenty surrounding what the future holds. She does have three more episodes coming up as a part of this arc!

What do you want to see on NCIS season 18 moving forward?

