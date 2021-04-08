Snowfall season 4 episode 9 promo: Is Jerome in grave danger?







Given that Snowfall season 4 episode 9 is going to paint a trail directly to the finale, it makes sense to be worried. How can you not be based on how this past episode ended?

Based on the promo below, the good news is that Louie still seems to be in the land of the living. However, the bad news is that there are some people out for revenge — in particular Jerome. Obviously, he’s going to be furious about the shooting and wants to take out everyone responsible. That’s why he is ready to storm the barbershop.

This is where Franklin Saint comes into play. For most of the season, he’s been doing his best to survive in a world where Manboy and Skully are each after him. He knows that if Jerome goes for revenge, he’s going to get himself killed. He has to find another way, though being able to do that is not going to be the easiest thing in the world to do. Expect a lot of negotiation to happen between the two here.

Jerome isn’t the only one who should be afraid within this episode — there is also the issue of Franklin’s dad. What’s going to transpire with him during this episode? We wish that we had a good answer for that, but we think that Teddy doesn’t like what Alton did with Irene, and he has no real incentive to keep him alive. If Teddy does kill him, we’ll be sad … but also curious to oversee some of the aftermath.

What do you want to see when it comes to Snowfall season 4 episode 9?

