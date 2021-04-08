Snowfall season 4 episode 9 spoilers: The last before finale







Next week’s Snowfall season 4 episode 9 is going to be pivotal — plus especially dangerous for Franklin Saint. He’s put himself in such a tough position — and he’s also got a ton of enemies. He’s figured out that T has betrayed him, and in the aftermath of Louie getting shot, there’s a chance at an escalating war. Can he stop Jerome from going to the barbershop? Can he even save himself with Manboy and Skully breathing down his neck? Let’s just say that there are problems around every corner.

Also, given that it’s Snowfall, we’re pretty darn concerned that someone is going to die. (Sure, we’ve already seen that with Fatback, but he can’t really be it, right?)

The Snowfall season 4 episode 9 synopsis at least sets the stage for what you can expect:

Franklin fights for survival; Teddy goes to extremes to salvage his operation and career.

We got a good reminder tonight of what Teddy is willing to do in order to save his own hide, as he gave Irene the coldest threat ever. We do think there’s a good chance Irene gets killed soon, mostly because it’s hard to imagine one reporter being what takes this entire operation down. The bigger threat from our vantage point is Manboy, Skully, and Franklin all ultimately destroying each other to the point where there are only crumbs left.

Because we do know already that there is a Snowfall season 5 coming, we don’t have to worry about that. This just leaves all of the OTHER things to be concerned about for the characters.

