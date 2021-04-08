Grey’s Anatomy season 17 episode 11: Will Meredith stay awake?







Tonight on Grey’s Anatomy season 17 episode 11, is the moment finally here? Are we got to have a chance to see Meredith Grey stay awake?

Unless the previews leading into tonight’s episode are out to trick us like never before, it does feel as though Ellen Pompeo’s character will be away from the beach for a little while in this episode. Unfortunately, we also have to remember that we’ve seen her awake before, only to end up on a ventilator soon after the fact.

The beach scenes themselves have been polarizing, to put it lightly. There are some good things that have come from them, whether it be a break from the rest of the story or some fantastic cameos from Mark, Lexie, George, or Derek. We would like to see the latter one final time before the end, at least if that is possible.

Yet, who else is there to focus on there? We suppose you can make a case for Ellis, but it feels like Grey’s Anatomy has already given us enough closure with Meredith’s mom. We don’t need that again. Instead, we want to see more of her recovery in the hospital, her reuniting with her kids, or also getting a chance to properly process DeLuca’s death and what has happened in the time that she’s been gone from the world. The beach story has served a purpose and handed over plenty of nostalgia, but it’s time for Grey’s Anatomy to evolve. At this point, it feels like we all need that.

