Grey’s Anatomy season 17 episode 11 promo: Is Meredith waking up?







We’ve waited for such a long time in order to see it, but on Grey’s Anatomy season 17 episode 11, it could finally be here. After so much time wondering if Meredith Grey could actually wake up, the moment may be here!

In the promo below, you can get a reasonably good sense here of what lies ahead. In the video below, you can see Richard Webber sitting next to Ellen Pompeo’s character as she seemingly wakes up after being on a ventilator. It’s been a long struggle for the character, but with Mark and Lexie appearing tonight, there may not be all that much of a reason for her to be at the beach anymore. She’s seen so many familiar faces and now, it may be time to see more within the land of the living.

We think that there’s so much that Meredith will obviously need an update on when she’s around some of her fellow doctors again, especially because of the bizarre rules of being on the beach. What does she really know about DeLuca, for example? How quickly can she actually get back to work? There is a lot that does need to be resolved and ultimately, we hope there’s enough time to do it. We’re in the end just glad that there’s a chance at another season — we’d love to see at least a full year of Meredith back doing her typical thing before the show comes to a close.

