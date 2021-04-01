Grey’s Anatomy season 17 episode 11 spoilers: Did Jackson go too far?







Are you ready for Grey’s Anatomy season 17 episode 11 to arrive on ABC next week? The story is going to be evolving yet again.

This time around, the focus could be in part on Jackson Avery — we’re getting to see one of his bigger stories this season! In this case, it’s at least one of his biggest stories that doesn’t have to do with love interests.

For a few more details on what lies ahead next week, be sure to check out the full Grey’s Anatomy season 17 episode 11 synopsis below:

“Sorry Doesn’t Always Make It Right” – The Grey Sloan doctors are stuck in the middle of a fight between a newlywed couple who are injured in a car accident and brought to the hospital for treatment. Meanwhile, Jackson’s generosity with [positive-tested] patients goes a bit too far, and Hayes works to rebuild Maggie’s confidence and convince her to perform an extremely risky heart surgery when “Grey’s Anatomy” airs THURSDAY, APRIL 8 (9:00-10:01 p.m. EDT), on ABC. Episodes can also be viewed the next day on demand and on Hulu.

When it comes to what we’ve seen with Maggie over the past couple of years, we know that she’s endured a lot of trauma. This is something that she is going to have to conquer, and we certainly hope that she will. We also hope that the promo for what lies ahead gives us a few more surprises — after all, that has been one of the lights amidst what has otherwise been a fairly dark season for this show.

