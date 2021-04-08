The Challenge: Double Agents episode 17: Kyle Christie eliminated







On tonight’s The Challenge: Double Agents episode 17, we did see one of the most brutal eliminations of the entire season. That’s what happens when you are so close to the end of the season! It’s horrible to come so close to the finish line, only to fall short at the very last second. Nobody wants it, and we gotta imagine that it’s hard to digest the aftermath of it.

With that in mind, we feel a lot for Kyle Christie right now. It’s no shame losing the way that he did, and with a showdown that was that physical. Fessy is just not an easy person to go up against, especially when it comes to something that physical. He now has to be on the sidelines, and we wonder if he will get another chance to come back to the competition later.

With Kyle eliminated, we’ve now got all of our pairs set for the end of the road — CT is with Amber, which is interesting given that this is a newbie and a longtime veteran running into battle together. Meanwhile, Cory is with Kam (ironic, given how many of Cory’s partners were eliminated all season), Leroy is with Nany, and then Fessy is with his Big Brother 20 co-star in Kaycee. On paper that is the most-lethal team out of anyone remaining, mostly because we’re talking about two athletes joining forces. (They also certainly have a history.)

Yet, we know that this is The Challenge — it’s where almost anything can happen at any given moment. We’re excited to see where things go from here, but Kyle had a tough beat here. We do think we’ll probably see him again, though — it’s really just a matter of time.

