The Challenge: Double Agents finale preview: Who will win the final?







Are you ready for The Challenge: Double Agents to be at the final? Are things going to be all sorts of crazy and explosive.

So what are we looking at now? Think in terms of an epic mission like no other. The remaining pairs are going to be faced with one of their most brutal tasks yet, one that requires daring some tough conditions, endurance, and also support. We do think having that level of emotional support with one another can make a team stronger, especially when you think about everything that they’re going to be facing off against. There is the threat from the elements plus also other teams breathing down your neck.

In the end, it’s hard to actually know who would be consider the favorites. You look at people like Fessy and you’d think that he’d just tank his way to the end, but this show is rarely ever that simple. There are a lot of veterans in this round, but then you’ve also got newbies like Amber B. ready to prove herself.

There is no guarantee that the final will conclude next week — it’s only a 62-minute episode — but you’ll at least see the introduction to the chaos to come. The synopsis below gives you a little bit more of a sense of what’s ahead:

[The] remaining eight agents arrive at TJ’s final and begin their most grueling mission of the season. One team’s fate hangs in the balance after a shocking revelation.

What could that revelation be? The thing that we’re the most nervous about right now is some sort of injury, given that we’ve seen things like this transpire time and time again. It only makes sense when you push yourself to this sort of limit.

What do you want to see on The Challenge: Double Agents finale?

