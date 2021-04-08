Is David Boreanaz leaving SEAL Team? The fate of Jason Hayes







Is David Boreanaz leaving SEAL Team, and his prominent role of Jason Hayes? We’ll admit that entering this episode, we were worried. Think about it like this — his whole future within the Navy was on the line. Heck, his entire future is on the line.

Did we think he was going to get out of this season in one piece? Sure, but we recognize that it was not going to come easy for him. Throughout this episode, the goal is to show all of the various roadblocks that are standing in his way — and there are plenty of them! He doesn’t have proper communication with his team and he may even be struggling with the fact that he just returned to Bravo beforehand.

We haven’t heard anything suggesting that Boreanaz is leaving the show, and that was the thing we cared about the most entering the episode. He’s the anchor of this show! It’s hard to imagine the series without him, especially since there are so many juicy stories to tell even still.

We’ll say this — at about the 45-minute mark of this episode, we were able to finally breathe in a deep sigh. After all, the jury found him not guilty! He was able to move forward knowing that he would still have a future and at that moment, it was clear that David wouldn’t be going anywhere.

Are there still some struggles he’ll be forced to encounter? Sure. We have a feeling that there are still some things that he and Ray have to work out. That goes for other characters, as well — take, for example, Ray’s marriage, which is currently in tatters over his dishonesty about his work.

What do you think is going to happen to David Boreanaz as Jason on SEAL Team?

