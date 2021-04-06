The Challenge: Double Agents episode 17 video: What does TJ want?







Tomorrow night on The Challenge: Double Agents episode 17, all of the remaining contestants are going to face a difficult test. It’s just not one that they’ll be able to prepare for in advance.

In the sneak peek below, you can get a fairly good sense of what lies ahead. Host TJ Lavin arrives at the bunker and wakes up everyone right in the middle of the night. He’s got an announcement, and it’s one that is mysterious and/or a little bit scary to everyone left. All of the remaining duos have to pick one person to go off with him for some sort of mission. There are no hints, so there’s no real criteria as to how said duos are going to be chosen. The only thing that they can really do is trust their gut and overall instinct.

For someone like Fessy, he’s not willing to trust anyone else with potentially his fate. He recognizes that he’s close to the final and as tired as he may be, he’ll continue to do his best to fight on. For everyone else, their feelings on the matter are a little more murky. We’ll see where things go over the course of the episode, but we’re certainly curious to find out the end result.

What we’re hoping comes from TJ’s arrival is a chance to see The Challenge push the envelope a little bit more when it comes to its competition design. The scale and creativity of this show help it to be one of the best in the business — they manage to create things on a cable budget that sometimes feel like network TV. That’s not always the easiest thing in the world to do.

What do you think is coming on The Challenge: Double Agents episode 17?

If you stay ready, you don’t have to get ready, but NOTHING could prepare the agents for the sneaky tricks TJ has up his sleeve. 😱 Don’t miss an all-new episode of #TheChallenge36 TOMORROW, at 8PM on @MTV 📛 pic.twitter.com/vOdq1tMW8w — Bad Gal TJ (@ChallengeMTV) April 6, 2021

