The Challenge season 36 episode 17: The last elimination before finale







Next week on The Challenge season 36 episode 17, there are some big things afoot — how can there not be with the final so close?

Ultimately, consider this episode to be the last opportunity to get out a big threat. Perhaps now more than ever, this is a chance to take out someone who you consider to be an enormous threat. Who do you not want to face off in the end? Sure, we understand that “honorable” argument where you want to do battle against the very best. However, you also want to win the grand prize! There’s a lot of money at stake here, and with that, you’re kidding yourself if you’re thinking about anything other than taking home the title.

So how are we going to get to the end of this season? Below, we’ve got the full The Challenge season 36 episode 17 synopsis with some more news:

An “introverted” player makes a big, public announcement about their future, as the finals draw near. TJ shows up at headquarters with a shocking request. Two players battle it out in the final elimination of the season.

At the moment, we’d say that Kaycee and Leroy have to be two of the strongest players — these are people who excel in just about everything that they encounter. It doesn’t mean that they win, but we’d be worried about them if we were competing on this show.

There is one other thing that you don’t want to miss here schedule-wise — we are going back to a 90-minute episode again! We know that there are a lot of people who get a little sad with the show is shortened like it is tonight. The run time here makes sense given that on paper, there’s a lot of stuff still to dive into.

