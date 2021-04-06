NCIS season 18 episode 11: Pam Dawber + more ‘Gut Punch’ hopes







Tonight on CBS, you’re going to have a chance to enjoy NCIS season 18 episode 11 following a pretty-long delay. Will it prove to be worth the wait? We can only hope so. The title for this episode is “Gut Punch,” and we’re hoping for an opportunity to see precisely what that means.

After all, the title itself here implies an element of surprise, but what else is there to be surprised about? We’ve already seen Gibbs be suspended from his job — we suppose that it’d be a surprise if he doesn’t want to go back, but we can’t imagine that being a reveal so far from the end of the season.

The top story entering the hour tonight, aside from Gibbs’ suspension, is the debut of Pam Dawber as investigative reporter Marcie Warren. We haven’t heard that much about her yet, though a sneak peek strongly indicates that she wants to interview Mark Harmon’s character — likely for a piece discussing the recent interview. Gibbs is the sort of guy who wouldn’t speak out on NCIS, but Marcie may also be relentless. This could be a fun back-and-forth to explore.

As for the rest of the episode, we mostly want to get a sense of how McGee, Bishop, and Torres are faring away from some of their typical duties — it’d be nice to get some clarity on the Bishop/Torres relationship, but we also don’t get a sense that the writers are looking to hurry anything along there.

There is another (much smaller) hiatus after “Gut Punch” airs — hopefully, this episode makes all of it worthwhile.

