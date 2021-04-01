NCIS season 18 episode 11 sneak peek: Gibbs meets Marcie Warren







There is a chance that you’ve heard the big news already — Pam Dawber is set to guest-star as Marcie Warren on NCIS season 18 episode 11. It’s the first of a multi-episode arc, and the sneak peek below gives you a small sense of what lies ahead.

So what’s going on with Marcie? She’s an investigative reporter, and it’s clear when she first meets Gibbs that it’s not some random encounter.

In the aforementioned preview, Mark Harmon’s character realizes soon that Marcie is most-likely there to discuss the events that led to his suspension. He recognizes her picture in the newspaper he’s reading, and once he realizes her true intentions (and that nobody else within the government his talking), he bolts the diner. Given that Dawber is going to be around for a while, we have to imagine that this is not the last conversation Marcie and Gibbs will have.

For a while we wondered if Harmon’s real-life wife would be playing some sort of love interest. However, it feels more now like she could be one of the biggest dangers to NCIS as an organization. The events of this past episode are the sort that could jeopardize the future of many characters on the show. We’re certainly intrigued to see what the fallout is going to be, and we’re glad already that Dawber is getting to play a character with so many layers to her.

All in all, we’re just happy that NCIS is back on the air after such a long break!

What do you most want to see when it comes to NCIS season 18 episode 11?

Are you excited to see Pam Dawber in action as Marcie? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments; also, keep coming back for some other news on the show. (Photo: CBS.)

