When Hope Calls season 2: Is When Calls the Heart spin-off in limbo?







At this point, it feels all but assured that When Calls the Heart is going to get a season 9 renewal at Hallmark Channel. So what about its spin-off When Hope Calls? Why has there been no real news on that? Consider this one of TV’s great mysteries at the moment.

Think about it like this: It’s been almost a year since the spin-off aired on the network alongside the flagship series, and that was months after the show first premiered on the Hallmark Movies Now streaming app. At this point, we’d typically know something when it comes to a show’s future.

Alas, in this situation all we’ve still got is dead air. According to a report from TVLine, there’s still no news on a renewal/cancellation. It’s strange, given that the network ratings for When Hope Calls on Hallmark itself weren’t bad — think in terms of almost 1.7 million live viewers a week. Maybe the delay is due to shifting this to more of a straight network show as opposed to a streaming one, or maybe there really is little interest in continuing it. The latter would just be a shock since Hallmark doesn’t have too many big-ticket original series that generate headlines across the industry. To us, the big ones are of course the flagship When Calls the Heart, Good Witch, and then Chesapeake Shores, which mostly got publicity this week because of Jesse Metcalfe’s upcoming departure. Then, you have all of their original movies.

We’d love to at least get some sense of When Hope Calls’ future before the end of season 8 — if this show doesn’t continue for whatever reason, we would love there to be some other spin-off greenlit in the future. Clearly, there is still a market for them out there.

