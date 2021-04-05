When Calls the Heart season 8 episode 8 promo: What is Nathan’s secret?







When Calls the Heart season 8 episode 8 is coming to the Hallmark Channel this weekend — and Nathan may be dropping a huge surprise.

We’ve known for a while that there is a past between Nathan and Jack. There’s no guarantee that the two ever met, but there is something that happened at Fort Clay that linked them. It’s something that the show has danced around for some time, and we haven’t quite gotten a firm answer as to what that is.

Based on the promo below, though, it’s looking as though the truth is starting to come out. Elizabeth implores Nathan to tell her everything — what is it that he’s holding back? There are a few different scenarios we can think of here, whether it be Nathan knowing something more about Jack’s death or him even feeling responsible for what happened. There could be a lot of pain buried somewhere within him, and he could also be realizing that the only way to move forward is to spell it all out.

With pain, though, also comes fear. What is there that Nathan is afraid of? That’s something that remains a little bit unclear, but we feel like he’s nervous that he will push Elizabeth away. He clearly cares a lot for her, and is worried that the past is going to be what keeps them apart.

Of course, there are some other variables that we have to think about here, as well. Think in terms of what is going on here with Elizabeth and Lucas. We still don’t know who she is going to be choosing in the end; not only that, it’s hard to say what the timeline for all of this is going to be. Nathan’s past involving Jack may not have anything to do with her choice at all.

