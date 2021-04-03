NCIS: Los Angeles season 12 episode 14 video: Is Nell struggling?







This weekend NCIS: Los Angeles season 12 episode 14 is poised to air on CBS, and rest assured, there are many challenges ahead. It doesn’t matter if you are Callen, Anna, Deeks, Nell, or anyone else on the team.

For the sake of the sneak peek below, we are putting the focus more so on Nell. What’s going on with her? Well, she recognizes the amount of peril that Anna is in, but unfortunately, she doesn’t know any way to help. She even confides in Kensi that she is second-guessing taking on this post in the first place. If she was Hetty, she could call up a number of old Cold War contacts to help handle this situation. Unfortunately, she doesn’t have said contacts. We know that Nell’s brilliant, but diplomacy is a social game just as much as it is a strategic one.

Before we get to the end of this episode, we do like to think that Nell will come up with a proper solution. There is one name that Kensi throws out here that could prove to be quite useful: Arkady. What can he do in order to lend a helping hand? How much does he even know about the situation? We’re one of the biggest fans out there of this character, so we’ll go ahead and say this: We’ll be thrilled with however much of this character we get the opportunity to see here. It’s hard not to be.

We’re entering Sunday’s episode (entitled “The Noble Maidens”) thinking that it could be the culmination of a lot of different stories that we’ve seen as of late. Hopefully there’s a way for Anna to make it through in one piece … and we’d love to see a larger commitment between her and Callen, as well.

