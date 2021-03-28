NCIS: Los Angeles season 12 episode 14 spoilers: Where is Anna?







As we prepare for NCIS: Los Angeles season 12 episode 14, the story will continue in part where tonight left off. “The Noble Maidens” is a story where Callen and the rest of the team are going to do what they can to rescue Anna. However, it’s not going to be a particularly easy thing to do. Be prepared for a lot of dramatic twists and plenty of danger — also, even if Anna is found, there is no guarantee that she and Callen have all that much of a future.

For some other news, remember to check out the NCIS: Los Angeles season 12 episode 14 synopsis below:

“The Noble Maidens” – Callen and the team discover that Anna is being held by a group with ties to Anna’s upbringing and must rescue her before she is forcibly returned to Russia. Also, Admiral Kilbride makes Nell a serious offer, on NCIS: LOS ANGELES, Sunday, April 4 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network.

This is an episode that is certainly going to deliver from a guest-cast perspective — after all, you are going to get appearances from Joelle and Arkady in addition to Anna and Admiral Kilbride. In addition to all of the action, drama, and occasionally humor, one of the things that this show does a great job at is having a deep bench full of familiar faces. We’re absolutely excited to see where things are going to be going with some of them — and fingers crossed they all have appearances still coming up.

So what will Nell’s “serious offer” be? That’s something we are also excited to see explored, especially since she has done a great job in her larger leadership role at NCIS this season. Hopefully, it’s not something else that makes us worried about her long-term future on the show.

