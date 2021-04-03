Grey’s Anatomy season 17: Ellen Pompeo on Eric Dane return!







While we definitely want to see Meredith Grey wake up soon on Grey’s Anatomy, there has been a lot of nostalgic joy we’ve gotten from the series as of late.

Take, for example, getting to see both Mark and Lexie on this past episode! We anticipated getting the latter on Thursday night (albeit via green screen), but we certainly didn’t expect the former! Not only that, but Eric Dane was actually able to return in-person to do the scene.

Seeing these scenes on the beach are a near-constant thing of beauty, and it’s nice to see that they are just as wonderful for the actors as they are us viewers. In a post on Instagram, Ellen Pompeo had nothing but funny and lovely things to say about her reunion with Dane. The two haven’t appeared onscreen together in years, but it almost felt immediately like old times. Eric knows Dr. Mark Sloan so well, and you could get the same thing from Chyler Leigh and Lexie.

Now that we have seen so many memorable returns at the beach, there is one other question we’re left to wonder: Who else could turn up? We know that Sarah Drew is back for at least one episode, and we know there’s a demand for more Callie and Arizona at some point. (Alas, there’s no guarantee that will happen.) Cristina Yang remains atop our own most-wanted list, but she may be really tough to get; in the past, Sandra Oh hasn’t expressed a real desire to return.

Are there any other former Grey’s Anatomy characters you want to see back on the show?

