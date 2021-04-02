NCIS season 18 episode 11 video: Bishop, McGee, & Torres’ punishment







When NCIS season 18 episode 11 airs on CBS this Tuesday, the team is going to face consequences for their recent actions — and fast.

If you recall, in “Watchdog” McGee, Bishop, and Torres all decided to lie for Gibbs rather than tell the truth about him assaulting a suspect. They felt like they were doing the right thing to protect him, but here’s the thing: They still violated the rules. Vance isn’t the sort who is going to forget about this, so while Mark Harmon’s character is suspended, they are going to face a punishment of their own.

Want to watch our most-recent NCIS episode review now? Then check out what we’ve got below! We post new discussions after every new installment, so be sure to subscribe to Matt & Jess on YouTube to ensure you don’t miss anything we’ve got coming up.

For more as to what this said punishment is, all you have to do is check out the sneak peek below! Here, you can see our crime-fighting trio learn that no longer are they working on the day shift. Instead, you’ve got Agent Sawyer and Agent Tyler (who you saw earlier this season) manning the desks and answering the phone calls. Sawyer even tells Veronica to “grab her gear,” which seems like an affront to every single time Gibbs has said this over the years. These two agents likely see Bishop, Torres, and McGee’s setback as a way to make a name for themselves, and also avoid having to work the graveyard shift in the future. Nobody wants to work in the dead of night, right?

While we’re sure that our main characters will get their typical post back eventually, this episode could serve as a great way to see how the rest of NCIS works. Also, we have a feeling that McGee, Bishop, and Torres are still going to stumble into a mystery in due time…

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to the next NCIS episode, including more on Pam Dawber’s role

What are you hoping to check out on NCIS season 18 episode 11?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do that, remember to keep coming back for some other news. (Photo: CBS.)

This article was written by Jess Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







