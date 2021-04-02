Big Brother Canada interview: Austin Dookwah on eviction, Rohan’s veto







Losing Austin Dookwah when we did on Big Brother Canada 9 is not an easy pill to swallow. She was one of the more competitive players this season, and unfortunately fell victim to a couple of different things: The invisible HoH twist, plus also falling on the wrong side of the numbers. Her ultimate undoing seemed to come courtesy of her and Breydon campaigning for Victoria to go on the block last week — then, when Victoria won the invisible HoH, her fate was more or less sealed.

So what does Austin have to say now about her time on the show, plus the questionable decision by Rohan to not use his Power of Veto? There are a couple of things that we talked through in this weekend’s exit interview.

To watch the interview, all you have to do is take a look below! Once you check that out, remember to also subscribe to Matt & Jess on YouTube! We’re going to have all sorts of Big Brother updates coming, and we don’t want you to miss them.

There are a few things we’re grateful that Austin spoke about in this interview, starting with whether Rohan would’ve been her #1 ally had he saved her and Breydon was evicted. We also go through if she regretted winning the early Head of Household, or if there was anything she regrets about how she played the past few days in the house. For those who loved watching her this season, we also discuss whether she’d be interested in returning to the show down the line.

With Austin (unfortunately) gone, the show must go on — if you head over to the link here, you can see who won the latest Head of Household Competition last night. We’re curious to see what the rest of the week brings…

Were you rooting for Austin on Big Brother Canada 9?

With her now gone from the game, where do you envision things going from here? Be sure to let us know right now in the comments! After you do just that, remember to stick around — there are more updates coming that you don’t want to miss. (Photo: Global.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







