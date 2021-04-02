Big Brother Canada 9 spoilers: Who won HoH? (day 34)







Who is the new Head of Household in the new Big Brother Canada 9 house? Within this article, we’ll dive into that!

The Invisible HoH is over and because of that, the game has been reset once more. This week is super-important given that we’re entering another phase! We’re excited to see who seizes power, and also what they plan to do with it moving forward.

Let’s start by setting the stage for what this competition was: A memory test, mostly based on some clues that the houseguests received overnight. Those who rock this competition out are great at studying, plus also have an ability to not crack under pressure.

Ultimately, the last two people up there in the challenge were Beth and Jed — Breydon did last for a long time, but he was the person eliminated in third place. Beth was eventually the winner! She pulled this out via tiebreaker, and now she has the ability to do whatever she wants with the power. Obviously Tychon, Jedson, and Kiefer are all going to be safe, but we’ll see what else happens from here. Tina and Tera are one of the only remaining duos outside of the core alliance, but will they be considered huge threats when the dust settles? We’ll get a better sense of that over the course of the coming days.

While we wanted a more unpredictable HoH, let’s at least tip our hat to Big Brother Canada for finding a way to ensure that there was a winner crowned during the episode.

What do you think about the latest Big Brother Canada 9 HoH?

