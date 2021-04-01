Snowfall season 4 episode 8 promo: Will Franklin silence his own father?







There’s a pretty good chance that Snowfall season 4 episode 8 is going to totally wreck us emotionally — we’ve got plenty of evidence now.

In the video below, you can take a first look at the upcoming episode “Betrayal,” one that seems to signal that there is all sorts of chaos coming around every corner for one Franklin Saint. His father Alton has just spilled some of the beans to Irene, and even though he may have asked for Franklin’s name to be omitted from the report, he’s not out of the woods. It doesn’t feel like it’s going to be all that hard for some people to connect the dots, and this is the perilous situation he now finds himself in.

So what is Damson Idris’ character going to do about Alton? In the promo, Franklin acknowledges to Teddy that it’s going to take more than just threats in order to turn the tide here. Does that mean killing his own father? If that happens it’d easily be one of the darkest things that we’ve ever seen on this show.

At this point, Alton has to start thinking about himself and Cissy, and maybe that’s why one of the other things we see in this promo is him trying to conjure up a plan to move over to Cuba. He clearly wants to get away from all of the chaos that is present for him in California, but is there really a feasible way for this to happen? Based on what we just saw last night, we’re worried about where things are going with Alton — very worried.

What do you most want to see unfold on Snowfall season 4 episode 8?

