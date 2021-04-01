Snowfall season 4 episode 8 spoilers: Is Franklin’s world falling apart?







Following tonight’s new episode, it’s fair to imagine that Snowfall season 4 episode 8 is going to be an epic one for the ages. How in the world could it not be? Just from the title alone in “Betrayal,” you know that there is serious stuff coming around every corner. That should be reflected in almost every section of the story.

Of course, we also have to imagine that Alton and Franklin will continue to be the focus to a certain degree.

Think in terms of what happened at the end of tonight’s episode, where we ended up seeing Franklin try to eliminate his father from his world over what he did. With Alton spilling on the operation to Irene, just about EVERYTHING is at risk. While the reporter may have promised to keep Franklin’s name out of the report, there could still be people out there who connect him to it.

So now, Damson Idris’ character has to contend with a delicate drug operation, Manboy and Skully both wanting him dead, and of course the threat of everything getting exposed publicly. We’re not sure that he’s ever been pulled in so many directions before, and that’s without even thinking about his strained relationship with Leon.

Below, we’ve got the full Snowfall season 4 episode 8 synopsis with more news as to what lies ahead:

Franklin’s world explodes into chaos; Teddy goes up the proverbial river.

Given that we’re fairly close now to the end of the season, don’t expect things to get any easier; it’s only going to spiral out more and more as we reach the conclusion.

What do you think is coming on Snowfall season 4 episode 8?

