NCIS season 18 spoilers: Wilmer Valderrama teases big finale







The NCIS season 18 finale will be coming your way this May, and it goes without saying there’s a lot to prepare for. It could set the stage for Gibbs’ future based on where we are in the story now, and we also wonder if a big cliffhanger is coming.

For those who don’t know, this particular finale is being produced as we speak! Filming has been underway for a little while on the episode, and in a new post on his Instagram (see below), Wilmer Valderrama gives you a look behind the scenes. He thanks the crew and producers for making sure filming happened in as safe an environment as possible; this was no ordinary year, but the show was still able to put together 16 episodes for our entertainment — and they’ve been some of the biggest episodes we’ve seen so far.

If you also wanted a tease for what’s happening in the finale, Wilmer offered a pretty simple message: “Grab your tissues.” He notes that the episode is “fire,” which means to us that it could be exciting, dramatic, tear-inducing, and perhaps all of the above. We don’t get the sense that it is the series finale, but it could set the stage for some big changes moving forward for either characters or NCIS itself. There is one potential cast addition we know about already: Katrina Law, whose character of Jessica Knight could become a series regular in the event the show gets renewed.

It’ll be a while before we have anything in the way of specifics on the NCIS finale; until that time, we’ll just celebrate a new episode airing next week.

What do you think is going to happen over the course of the NCIS season 18 finale?

