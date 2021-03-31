NCIS season 18 episode 11 promo: The aftermath of Gibbs’ suspension







As we prepare for NCIS season 18 episode 11 airing on CBS next Tuesday, the aftermath of Gibbs’ recent actions will front and center.

We know that Mark Harmon’s character will still be involved in “Gut Punch” — that much is a given. Yet, he won’t be with the team for much of it. He’ll be spending some time in a diner with Marcie, a journalist played by Harmon’s real-life wife Pam Dawber. (This is going to be the first episode of a planned four-episode arc.)

So what about the rest of the team? They’re going to be relegated to secondary duty, at least based on what we saw in the newly-released promo tonight. Vance is punishing them for their actions (lying to Gibbs in particular), so they are off doing compliance duty when they stumble upon a case. From there, they will have to follow orders from another NCIS team in order to get the job done.

We still have a hard time thinking that McGee, Bishop, and Torres are going to follow every rule to the letter of the law. With that being said, though, it will be interesting to see them try. We’re not sure that this story will last longer than a single episode, but we appreciate NCIS whenever it does put some of their characters out of their element. After all, it’s not something that necessarily happens all that often.

Let’s just hope now that more great stuff from this episode is coming in the days ahead.

What do you most want to see when it comes to NCIS season 18 episode 11?

