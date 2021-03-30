





Is This Is Us new tonight on NBC? If you’re looking for some other answers on that subject, have no fear: We’ve got you covered! Also, we’re going to be sharing a little bit of scoop on what lies ahead for the Pearsons.

We do need to start this article, though, by getting some of the bad news out of the way: There is no installment coming on the network tonight. We know that there have been a lot of hiatuses as of late, and we wish we could say that the trend was changing. We’re just not at a point where it is as of yet.

The good news is that this hiatus is pretty brief — the next new episode, entitled “Both Things Can Be True,” is set to air next week. The synopsis below gives you a small sense of what is coming:

04/06/2021 (09:00PM – 10:01PM) (Tuesday) : Jack and Miguel bond. Kevin and Madison navigate challenges. Randall seeks out a new kind of support network. TV-14

Out of everything that’s in here, can we admit that we’re perhaps the most stoked to see some Jack and Miguel content? The latter character rarely gets some opportunities to shine and this could very well be his moment. The other elements of the synopsis are a little too vague to comment on as of right now.

If you haven’t seen the promo below, meanwhile, it focuses heavily on Beth as she discovers Tess and Alex sharing a moment together. This could lead to an enormous break in the relationship between Beth and her daughter, and this is something that she will have to navigate moving forward.

