This Is Us season 5 episode 12 promo: Tess & Alex surprise Beth







Tuesday night’s This Is Us season 5 episode 12 is poised to be a big one, and there are certainly a number of reasons for it.

When it comes to Beth Pearson, she finds herself in the midst of a crisis with her daughter Tess — and it could take her a while to figure out how to move forward.

Recently, Beth learned that her daughter was in a relationship with Alex, and it’s something that she is still working to get used to. For starters, she needs to familiarize herself with Alex’s pronouns, and then also understand what this relationship means. The promo below features Beth catching the two of them in Tess’ room, and her reaction is one that freaks her daughter out. She worries that her mom doesn’t accept her or her new relationship, and wonders whether or not the two will “ever be close again.”

The first issue that Beth needs to figure out is why she had the reaction that she did. Was it because of Alex in particular, or just because her young daughter is in a relationship? Her reaction is similar to how some other parents would react in a similar situation, but it’s hard for Tess to see it that way. She doesn’t have the collective experience of teenagers over the past several decades; she can only speak from her own point of view and she feels deeply hurt.

There is more going on within this episode beyond Beth, but there’s a chance that this could be one of the bigger episodes Susan Kelechi Watson has had this year.

What do you most want to see when it comes to This Is Us season 5 episode 12?

How do you think Beth is going to handle this situation? Be sure to let us know right now in the comments! Once you do that, remember to stick around — there are some other updates ahead that you do not want to miss. (Photo: NBC.)

