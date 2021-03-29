Lucifer season 6: Tom Ellis on final day of series finale filming







Just in case you were not aware already, there’s some emotional times going on in the Lucifer world today. Why is that? It’s the final day of filming for the series finale, and it’s a chance for the entire cast and crew to wax poetic about their time on the show.

For every single person involved here, this is an enormous occasion beyond words. After all, this show fundamentally changed the lives of all of these people. For many actors, their career skyrocketed because of the show; for all of them, we like to imagine that they made new friends.

Series star Tom Ellis will always be iconic for his take on Lucifer Morningstar, and just by viewing his Instagram post below, you can see just how much this show meant to him. As an actor we have to imagine that this is a dream role — you get to engage in a lot of funny banter sure, but also do some seriously dark and twisted stuff from start to finish. It allows you to flex just about every single acting muscle and there’s something seriously-thrilling that must come along with that.

Just in case you also want a look at the final day in video form, head right over to Aimee Garcia’s account! The actress behind Ella is spending a lot of time in her Instagram Stories, and a lot of it is worth watching and/or getting emotional about.

What do you want to see on Lucifer season 6, let alone the series finale?

