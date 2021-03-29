Lucifer season 5 part 2 premiere date (finally!) revealed at Netflix







We know that there are a lot of people out there (understandably) eager to learn the Lucifer season 5 part 2 premiere date — why not go ahead and share it now?

In a new post on Twitter, the series’ official account confirmed that new episodes are going to be available on Netflix starting on May 28. This means that you’ll have something great to check out over Memorial Day Weekend!

While we know that this is a long time to wait for new episodes, it makes perfect sense that Netflix would launch the show here. Memorial Day Weekend is a huge draw for the streaming service, as it’s a time where there isn’t a whole lot of network competition and they can get a lot of eyeballs on the show. We also know that Lucifer has been an enormous hit for them, to the point where they ordered a season 6 after initially claiming that season 5 was going to be the end.

As for what’s coming up in the second half of this season, the top story has to be Dennis Haysbert as God. He first arrived in the first half of the season, and we feel like he’s going to have a lot to say to Lucifer, Michael, and Amenadiel. Will this be a chance for Tom Ellis’ character to patch up some old wounds? That’s something that we’ll wait and see more of over time. There’s also a much-anticipated musical episode coming up in the second part of this season and we’re super-curious to see all of the songs chosen for that.

