Is The Good Doctor new tonight on ABC? Prepare now for ‘Spilled Milk’







Is The Good Doctor new tonight on ABC? We’re in the midst of such a dramatic storyline for Shaun and Lea, and it makes sense to get more news sooner rather than later.

Luckily, we come now bearing some great news: There is a new installment coming on tonight! The title here is Spilled Milk,” and this will showcase what happens next in Lea’s pregnancy and some of the challenges that she and Shaun face. For more on that, go ahead and check out the synopsis below:

“Spilled Milk” – Claire is blindsided when her absentee father shows up at her door. Meanwhile, Shaun feels disconnected from Lea, causing tension in their relationship on an all-new episode of “The Good Doctor,” MONDAY, MARCH 29 (10:00-11:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. Episodes can also be viewed the next day on demand and on Hulu.

Are we excited to see the Claire storyline? Absolutely, but we also worry about however much this character is going to be put through. Hasn’t she suffered enough? We also know why her father is showing up, and how it is tied to a terminal illness that he has. This is going to be a hard thing for her to wrestle with emotionally, and we have a feeling that she will lean on some of her fellow doctors for advice.

There’s one other thing that you should know at the moment from a programming perspective: There is a hiatus on the way. After this episode concludes, you will see The Good Doctor in repeats for at least one more week and possibly to. We’ll be back later tonight with some return-date news; our hope is that when the show does come back, it’s going to give us new episodes the rest of the way this season.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to The Good Doctor right now

What do you want to see on The Good Doctor season 4 episode 13 tonight?

Be sure to share some of your thoughts and hopes below! After you check that out, remember to stick around to book some other news on the future. (Photo: ABC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







