The Good Doctor season 4 episode 13 video: Shaun, Lea’s disconnect







The Good Doctor season 4 episode 13 is going to be a big episode, no matter in what direction you are looking in.

Let’s start this preview up with a look at things for Shaun and Lea. At the end of episode 12, Lea decided that she wanted to keep the baby and now, these two are looking forward to what lies ahead. Yet, there are still some clear issues — take, for example, a disconnect that is with the two of them over the pregnancy. Shaun doesn’t feel anything towards the baby as of yet, and that does seem to cause a little concern for Lea.

Personally, we do think that he will get there, but everyone often moves at their own pace when it comes to matters like this. We don’t think that this is an indictment on precisely what Shaun is going to feel moving forward.

So what else is going to be coming within this episode? For Claire, she will be forced to deal with yet another emotional story from her past. We already saw her deal with great tragedy when it comes to her mother. Now, she’ll be going through it all over again with her father. He is returning out of the blue, which comes as a shock given that he hasn’t exactly been around in years. Now that he is back, he claims that he’s terminally ill — she runs the risk of getting him back and then losing him all over again. This is a lot for her soul to bear, and we have a feeling that this situation is only going to spiral out in a number of different directions.

As we get closer to the end of the season, we have to think things will only get more emotional. That is a given within the Good Doctor world.

What did you think is going to be coming on The Good Doctor season 4 episode 13?

